Rabbits show held Tuesday

During the Fayette County Junior Fair Rabbit Breed Show in the Small Animals Barn, Judge Danny Long said, “It’s hard to keep rabbits in this condition in this kind of weather—there are two.” Those two were Devon Carter (R) who won Best Six Class and the Best in Show along with Alyvia Atkinson (L) who won Best Four Class.

During the competition for grand champion, the Rabbit Meat Pen and Breed show Judge Danny Long said, “This is a good group of rabbits. They need to be proud of what they did today.”

There were 19 classes for the Market Rabbit show and the top participant from each class competed for the grand champion.

The top five winners for the Market Rabbit Show were (L-R) Alyssa Esker in fifth place, Maggie Pfeifer in fourth place, Mackenzie Cory in third place, Sydney Carter in second place as the reserve champion, and Meghan Cory in first place as the grand champion.

The 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Rabbit Meat pen contest, also known as the Market Rabbit Show, occurred on Tuesday. The grand champion was Meghan Cory (R) and the reserve champion was Sydney Carter (L). Standing behind the two winners are first attendant Tori Evans and the 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit.