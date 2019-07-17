State participants announced at Style Revue

Victoria Waits is a nine-year member of the Perry Peppy Farmers 4-H club. She entered and modeled two of her projects and received the recognition of “top senior model.” Victoria is also this year’s Fayette County nominee for the Master in clothing educator award for the senior level of the state fair.

All junior models got an outstanding ribbon and Lilly Hamilton was recognized as the “overall junior model.” The following received outstanding ribbons, from left to right, K’lynn Cornell, Emily Haines, Hannah Houck, Cali Kirkpatrick, Lilly Hamilton, attendant Andrea Robinson and first attendant Tori Evans.

Lilly Hamilton received the recognition of “overall junior model.” She is in her third year of 4-H and the Charm-n-Farm 4-H club. The shirt she made and modeled smells like donuts.

All senior models received an outstanding ribbon and Victoria Waits received the recognition of “top senior model.” (L-R) Laura Robinson, Hidy Kirkpatrick, Therese Robinson, Victoria Waits, attendant Andrea Robinson and first attendant Tori Evans.

There is judging that takes place in June based off seven different qualities. The winners of those qualities are as follows: Back row (L-R) attendant Andrea Robinson, Laura Robinson for fashion, Hidy Kirkpatrick for fit and Victoria Waits for construction: Front row (L-R) K’lynn Cornell for personable qualities, Lilly Hamilton for posture and poise, Karleigh Cooper for grooming, Cali Kirkpatrick for design and first attendant Tori Evans.

This is Karleigh Cooper’s fourth year in the 4-H Fun Bunch club.

At the 2019 Fayette County Fair 4-H style revue, participants who will move on to the state fair were announced. Those participants are: Back row (L-R) attendant Andrea Robinson, Therese Robinson for clothes for high school and college, Laura Robinson for lounge wear, Hidy Kirkpatrick for outerwear for anywhere, Victoria Waits for dress-up day-wear outfit and first attendant Tori Evans: Front row (L-R) Emily Haines for clothing for middle school, Hannah Houck for sew for others, Lilly Hamilton for shopping savvy, Cecilia Robinson for Terrific Tops and Cali Kirkpatrick for sundresses and jumpers.

Kaeden Hooks showed off his design with a great deal of energy that had the crowd laughing and applauding.