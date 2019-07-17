2019 Ohio State Fair opens in one week

COLUMBUS – The 166th Ohio State Fair will begin in one week on Wednesday, July 24. Gates will open at 9 a.m., at which time the opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will take place at the Cardinal Gate.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler will participate in the ceremony and make opening remarks. The ceremony will be followed by performances by the All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir.

“The Ohio State Fair showcases the very best of what Ohio has to offer,” Governor DeWine said. “For 12 terrific days, there are competitions, performances, and countless other ways to have fun. My wife Fran and I are very excited about this year’s Fair, and we hope you will join us.”

On July 24 only, fairgoers will have the opportunity to attend the Fair for a discounted rate of just $3 before 3 p.m., thanks to a generous sponsorship from Pepsi and partnership with WSYX/WTTE. The 12-day Fair promises to please the masses, with attractions for all ages and interests including great live music, exhilarating rides, countless livestock shows, delectable Fair food, amazing art exhibits, exciting sports competitions and much more.

Fair staples such as the traditional Butter Cow, exciting pig races and iconic Giant Slide are back and better than ever, accompanied by new attractions that will be making their Ohio State Fair debut, such as strolling entertainers “FLIPPIN – The Aerial and Acrobatic Spectacular” show and Brian Miser, the real-life human cannonball who recently performed on “America’s Got Talent.”

The WCOL Celeste Center will host numerous events throughout the Fair’s run, including crowd-stopping performances by country music sensation Toby Keith, comedian Gabriel Iglesias and 70s classic rock band REO Speedwagon.

More than 40 new foods also will be available at this year’s Fair, including edible cookie dough, Sriracha peanut butter crunch donuts, chocolate deviled eggs, deep-fried mini gummy burgers and specialty grilled cheeses with flavors including spaghetti, buffalo ranch chicken, Thanksgiving and jalapeño popper grilled cheeses. Whatever you’re looking for, you can find it at the Ohio State Fair.

The Ohio State Fair’s Media Guide is available now at www.ohiostatefair.com/media-registration.

The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair. With big-name entertainment, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior fair shows in the nation, the 2019 Ohio State Fair will run July 24 – Aug. 4. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.