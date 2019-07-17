Gordmans partners with ‘No Kid Hungry’ to help end childhood hunger

Across America, 13 million kids live with hunger, and 22 million rely on free or reduced-priced school lunches. Gordmans, part of the Stage family of stores, is partnering with No Kid Hungry to ensure children have access to the nutrition they need through meal programs in their schools and communities.

This July, in time for back-to-school season, Gordmans’ gThanks program is giving guests the opportunity to support No Kid Hungry through purchasing food-themed lunch totes, water bottles and drawstring packs that feature unique characters and fun sayings kids will love and parents will approve.

Gordmans will donate 50 percent of the retail sales price of each item sold to No Kid Hungry, which will fund efforts to provide meals to children in need. Gordmans will donate a dollar for each social media post mentioning #fuelkidsfutures and invites guests to share favorite meals that fuel their day or their child’s day. With as little as $5, No Kid Hungry can provide up to 50 meals for a child.

“We are pleased to partner with No Kid Hungry to raise awareness of the critical issue of child hunger in our communities,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage. “Millions of kids in America face the school day on an empty stomach because there isn’t enough food at home. Childhood hunger is real, but we can change it. We invite our guests to join us in this effort to ensure that no kid goes hungry.”

Visit gordmans.com/nokidhungry for more information, and to purchase these products online or find a store near you.