Ivey top hog showman for 2nd year

For the second year in a row, Zander Ivey was named the overall hog showman at Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair hog showmanship contest.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the winners of each class took to the ring for the judge to get one last look at the exhibitors. The judge shook Ivey’s hand first, signifying that he was indeed the winner.

“It felt a little different this year than last year,” said 14-year-old Ivey. “It’s still a whole lot of work though. This is something I work on every day. It feels really good to win again.”

Ivey is a member of the 4-H Fun Bunch.

Rounding out the top five showman were: second place Kylan Knapp, third place Kasi Payton, fourth place Aiden Knecht, and fifth place Maya McCoy.

The junior fair market hog show will take place today beginning at 8 a.m. at the hog barn. The hog sale is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the sales arena.

Zander Ivey (seated) won the overall hog showman prize for the second straight year Tuesday at the Fayette County Junior Fair hog showmanship contest. Joining Ivey from left to right are other showmanship winners and fair royalty: third place winner Kasi Payton, second place winner Kylan Knapp, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Pork Princess Allison Reeves, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, fifth place winner Maya McCoy, and fourth place winner Aiden Knecht. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_2165.jpg Zander Ivey (seated) won the overall hog showman prize for the second straight year Tuesday at the Fayette County Junior Fair hog showmanship contest. Joining Ivey from left to right are other showmanship winners and fair royalty: third place winner Kasi Payton, second place winner Kylan Knapp, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Pork Princess Allison Reeves, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, fifth place winner Maya McCoy, and fourth place winner Aiden Knecht.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

