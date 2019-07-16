Pettit, Melvin win big at goat show

Kelsey Pettit and Corbin Melvin won big Tuesday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Goat Show.

Pettit, 14, swept the showmanship competitions by taking the overall top prize at both the dairy goat showmanship competition and the Boer goat showmanship contest. In the latter contest, Abigail Mick finished second, Isaiah Smith came in third, and Alli Knecht finished fourth overall.

Pettit’s dominance did not stop with just the showmanship. She also won the grand champion market dairy goat prize, as well as the grand champion percentage doe and reserve champion percentage doe during the breeding Boer show. She finished third in the market Boer goat competition.

“I’ve put in a lot of time and hard work,” Pettit said when asked about the secret to her success. “This is really my only passion and all of the hard work paid off. When you go into this, this is what you hope to accomplish.”

Pettit is a member of Top Performers 4-H club.

Corbin Melvin, 13, also had much to celebrate Tuesday, as he won the prestigious grand champion market Boer goat trophy for the second year in a row. He is a member of the Lucky Leaf Livestock 4-H club.

“I work on it every day,” said Melvin. “I was surprised when I won this year, but it feels great. To win it two years in a row is more than I imagined.”

Another fascinating development during the market Boer goat show was the emergence of 9-year-old Alli Knecht, who won the reserve championship in just her first year in 4-H. She is a member of the Jeff All-Arounders 4-H club.

Rounding out the top five in the Boer goat competition were Kelsey Pettit, Andrew Pontious and Weston Melvin, Corbin’s brother.

In the breeding Boer show, Andrew Pontious won grand champion full blood doe, and Hayden Bartruff won reserve champion full blood doe.

Hayden Walters won reserve champion in the market dairy goat show contest.

At the breeding dairy goat show, Kamika Bennett won the grand champion prize and Caleb Foy won the reserve champion prize.

