Four take top honors at poultry show Monday

The 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Poultry show saw fierce competition throughout the day on Monday and four projects were named the top of their species.

The show began around 4 p.m. at the Small Animal Barn with the Market Chicken Show that consisted of 10 classes and an over/under class. After many hours of competition, Addison Little — Buckeye All-Stars 4-H Club member — was named the Grand Champion Market Chicken winner.

“I am just surprised,” Little said. “This is my first year (showing chickens). There was nothing real special about the way I cared for them. I made sure that they were fed and had water. I really let him do him. I am just so excited and I’m still surprised, this is my first year.”

Little said she already plans to return next year to give it another shot. Following this announcement, Lauren Farrens’ project was named the Reserve Champion Market Chicken. This is Farrens’ second year showing.

“Last year I got third overall showman,” Farrens said. “I want to thank Reiterman Feed and Sherry Bagheri, she taught me a lot about chickens. Also my parents for letting me take chickens.”

Following the chicken show, the 2019 Market Turkey Show was held with five classes. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the judge decided to name Drew Black’s project the Grand Champion Turkey. Black — an eight-year member of Fayette Farm Life 4-H Club — is no stranger to the title though with this being his third Grand Champion turkey over his 4-H career.

“Really what you are looking for in a turkey is breast size,” Black said. “This means you need to feed them the correct feed and consider all of the variables. Like raising the feed and water a little bit to stretch them out, and when you walk them it builds muscle and keeps the fat down a little bit. For new exhibitors trying to get better, just ask an older member of the club or classes for help and continue to do your own research and try some things. Some times new things can work very well.”

As Black finished his comment, a roar of the crowd could be heard as the Reserve Champion project was selected. This year Luke Bennett — also a member of Fayette Farm Life — was named the reserve champion. Currently, Bennett has only showed one other time and was excited to hear his project made the cut.

“I’m feeling happy,” Bennett said. “I want to thank my dad and my brother. My brother was in 4-H before me. You just have to keep trying and trying and trying.”

The 2019 Poultry Showmanship and Breeding Show will be held Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the Small Animal Barn.

