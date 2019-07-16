Kotlinski named Overall Horse Showman

The 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Overall Showman was named on Tuesday morning following the Amy LeBeau memorial class.

Each year the Junior Fair Horse exhibitors compete to find the best showman among them. This year, after several classes, Katy Kotlinski was named the Overall Horse Showman. The trophy was donated by MH Concrete and Construction and the director’s chair and banner was donated by the Don Robinette Family in memory of LeBeau. LeBeau — who defied her spinal muscular atrophy disability to show at the fair for a few years — passed away last August. Linda LeBeau — Amy LeBeau’s mother — posed with the winner for a photo.

“It feels amazing (to have won),” Kotlinski said. “I always had the goal to beat my competition this year because last year I couldn’t get a win at all. When it comes to this Saturday, I don’t know how I would do, I only know how to show a horse, but I may not be able to attend due to the state fair. I want to thank the sponsors for the show and also Linda LeBeau for coming out to share the story of her daughter. It was very inspirational.”

If Kotlinski is unable to compete Saturday, Madison Johnson — who was placed second during the class — will compete during the Showman of Showmen contest. Her trophy was donated by Abbie Noble, 2014 Fayette County Horse Queen and 2015 Fayette County Fair Queen.

Results from the 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Show:

Class 265 – English showmanship, horse and pony – all ages: First place Katy Kotlinski, second place Peyton Zimmerman, third place Linzy Turley and fourth place Anya Matthews. Trophy donated by Priority Mortgage, Jennifer Davis.

Class 266B – Western showmanship, horse – 16 & over: First place Andrea Robinson and second place Linzy Turley. Trophy donated by Jennarations Hair & Nail Design.

Class 266C – Western showmanship, horse – 13 to 15: First place Katy Kotlinski, second place Madison Johnson, third place Lorelei King, fourth place Mary Gerber and fifth place Trinity George. Trophy donated by Shannon Summers.

Class 266D – Western showmanship, horse – 12 & under: First place Jennessa Merriman and second place Shelby Snider. Trophy donated by 2015 Horse Queen Bethany Reiterman.

Class 266E – Western showmanship, horse or pony – beginner, second year: First place Peyton Zimmerman and second place Annaria Trenner. Trophy donated by Michael & Angela Duvernay.

Class 266F – Western/English showmanship, horse or pony – beginner, first year: First place Karlee Johnson and second place Colton Osborne. Trophy donated by Doug & Jill Adelsberger.

Class 269 – Walk-trot horsemanship/equitation, second year: First place Peyton Zimmerman and second place Annaria Trenner. Trophy donated by Dan & Cindy Drake.

Class 270 – Walk-trot horsemanship/equitation, horse or pony – beginner first year: First place Karlee Johnson. Trophy donated by Greg and Marilyn Miller.

Class 271 – English equitation – all ages: First place Katy Kotlinski and second place Linzy Turley. Trophy donated by Collins Septic LLC.

Class 273A – English pleasure – all ages: First place Linzy Turley and second place Katy Kotlinski.

Class 274A – Walk-trot pleasure, Western/HUS – beginner, second year: First place Peyton Zimmerman and second place Annaria Trenner. Trophy donated by Center Pizza,

Class 274B – Walk-trot pleasure, Western/HUS – beginner, first year: First place Karlee Johnson.

Class 276 – Western pleasure, horse – 16 & over: First place Anya Matthews, second place Linzy Turley and third place Andrea Robinson. Trophy donated by Chef Jason Gilmore Catering.

Class 277 – Western pleasure, horse – 13 to 15: First place Madison Johnson and second place Mary Gerber. Trophy donated by Steve & Peggy Strahler.

Class 279B – Western pleasure/HUS – first year: First place Shelby Snider. Trophy donated by Sun Rise Ohio Valley

Class 281 – Western horsemanship, horse – 16 & over: First place Anya Matthews and second place Andrea Robinson and third place Linzy Turley. Trophy donated in memory of Onda Fullen.

Class 282 – Western horsemanship, horse – 13 to 15: First place Madison Johnson, second place Mary Gerber, third place Trinity George and fourth place Lorelei King. Trophy donated by EZ Oil Chance Inc.

Class 284B – Horseman/Equitation, first year: First place Jennessa Merriman. Trophy donated by 2018 Horse Queen Andrea Robinson.

Class 286 – Ranch pleasure: First place Jennessa Merriman, second place Linzy Turley, third place Lorelei King, fourth place Trinity George and fifth place Anya Mattews. Trophy donated by Lakota of Ohio – Stites Enterprises, Inc.

Class 286A – Ranch riding: First place Jennessa Merriman, second place Lorelei King and third place Linzy Turley. Trophy donated by Max Hughes Jim Gusweiler Chevrolet Toyota.

Class 287 – Reining, all ages: First place Andrea Robinson, second place Anya Matthews, third place Madison Johnson and fourth place Linzy Turley. Trophy donated by MD Automotive, LLC.

Class 288 – Barrels – all ages: First place Lorelei King, second place Jennessa Merriman, third place Linzy Turley, fourth place Andrea Robinson and fifth place Madison Johnson. Trophy donated by Zoe Woodland Performance Horses.

Class 289 – Flags – all ages: First place Lorelei King, second place Jennessa Merriman, third place Andrea Robinson and fourth place Madison Johnson. Trophy donated by the Fayette County Democrats.

Class 290 – Trail – all ages: First place Madison Johnson, second place Andrea Robinson, third place Jennessa Merriman and fourth place Anya Matthew. Trophy donated by Mossbarger & Smithson.

Class 291 – Trail – Walk-trot: First place Peyton Zimmerman, second place Karlee Johnson and third place Annaria Trenner. Trophy donated by Kile Landscaping.

Senior Hi-Point winner: Andrea Robinson. Trophy donated by Benny Jamison.

Junior Hi-Point winner: Madison Johnson. Trophy donated by Robin Schoeller Reining Horses.

12 & Under Hi-Point winner: Jennessa Merriman. Trophy donated Kirkpatrick’s Funeral Home.

Walk-trot Hi-Point winner: Peyton Zimmerman. Trophy donated by Complete Stump Grinding and Andy Johnson.

Stay with the Record-Herald all this week for more coverage of the 140th Fayette County Fair from July 15-20.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Madison Johnson was named the second place Overall Horse Showman and will stand in Kotlinski’s place at the Showman of Showmen contest on Saturday if she is unable. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_2153.jpg Madison Johnson was named the second place Overall Horse Showman and will stand in Kotlinski’s place at the Showman of Showmen contest on Saturday if she is unable. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos At the end of the show the “Hi-Point” trophies are awarded to the exhibitors who did especially well during the show. This year four Hi-Point trophies were awarded. Pictured (L to R): Junior Hi-Point winner Madison Johnson, Senior Hi-Point winner Andrea Robinson, “12 & Under” Hi-Point winner Jennessa Merriman and Walk-Trot Hi-Point winner Peyton Zimmerman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_2162.jpg At the end of the show the “Hi-Point” trophies are awarded to the exhibitors who did especially well during the show. This year four Hi-Point trophies were awarded. Pictured (L to R): Junior Hi-Point winner Madison Johnson, Senior Hi-Point winner Andrea Robinson, “12 & Under” Hi-Point winner Jennessa Merriman and Walk-Trot Hi-Point winner Peyton Zimmerman. Connor Shackelford | Record-Herald photo Katy Kotlinski (seated) was named the Overall Horse Showman following the Amy LeBeau memorial class during the 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Show. She is pictured with Amy LeBeau’s mom Linda LeBeau, 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, and sponsors Don and Rajean Robinette. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_2151.jpg Katy Kotlinski (seated) was named the Overall Horse Showman following the Amy LeBeau memorial class during the 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Show. She is pictured with Amy LeBeau’s mom Linda LeBeau, 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, and sponsors Don and Rajean Robinette. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos