Barnyard Olympics held Sunday

The first Barnyard Olympics were held on Sunday at the Fayette County Fair following the opening ceremony where Junior Fair exhibitors divided into teams to compete for the chance to donate $500 to a charity of their choice.

Events during the Olympics included a feed sack relay, egg toss, feed cup relay, wheelbarrow race, pig walk and Buckin’ Broncs Relay.

Teams consisted of six members.

The winning team, “Team Queen,” consisted of (in no particular order) Pierce McCarty, Hillary McCoy, Cameron Casto, Austin Boedeker, Avery Cockerill and Blake Boedecker.

A large group of exhibitors enjoyed the games.