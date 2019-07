High fashion at Guys & Gals Sheep Lead

Nine class winners were named Monday evening at the 2019 Fayette County Fair Guys & Gals Sheep Lead. The winners of the pairs class were Hidy and Cali Kirkpatrick.

The ages 3-5 class was won by Abby Lewis.

The ages 6-7 class was won by Bentley Barnum.

The ages 8-9 class was won by Karlee Johnson.

The ages 9-10 class was won by Alli Knecht.

The ages 10-11 class was won by Peyton Johnson.

The age 14 class was won by Natalie Lindsey.

The ages 16-18 class was won by Victoria Waits.

The constume contest was won by Kamika Bennett.