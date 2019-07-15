McCoy wins Grand Champion Breeding Gilt

The junior showmanship class winner was 2019 Fayette County Pork Princess Emily Reeves. She is pictured with 2019 Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson.

The intermediate showmanship class winner was Zander Ivey. He is pictured with 2019 Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson.

Also during the show were the showmanship classes. The senior class winner was Kasi Payton. She is pictured with 2019 Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson.

Maya McCoy won Grand Champion Breeding Gilt at the conclusion of the Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Breeding Show on Monday afternoon. Her champion crossbred gilt was named the top breeding swine of the show. Pictured (L to R): Judge Kane Austin, McCoy, Keaton McCoy, 2019 Fayette County Pork Princess Emily Reeves, 2019 Fayette County Pork Princess Alison Reeves, 2019 Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson and Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Andrea Robinson.

Zander Ivey was named the Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt with his champion purebred gilt. Pictured (L to R): Judge Kane Austin, Ivey, 2019 Fayette County Pork Princess Emily Reeves, 2019 Fayette County Pork Princess Alison Reeves, 2019 Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson and Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Andrea Robinson.