Boy Scouts, veterans honor flag

Members of the Jeffersonville and Washington Court House Boy and Cub Scouts joined together to hold a ceremony to retire old flags at the Fayette County Fair. Weather canceled the retiring unfortunately prior to the event at the McDonald’s Grandstand on Monday evening.
Members of the American Legion Post 25 fold and explain the importance of the ceremony and all 13 folds Monday.
