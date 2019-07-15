Evans named overall dog showman

In her final year showing at the Fayette County Junior Fair, Tori Evans took home the top prize at the 2019 Dog Show on Monday.

At the end of a extremely hot day for both the dogs and the exhibitors, Evans, 18, was named the overall dog showman. The senior, who is a member of Perfect Paws 4-H club, showed her black Lab, Abby, during the competitive show.

“I’ve been showing her for five years so I think that had something to do with my success,” said Evans. “I’m seasoned, my dog is seasoned, and I think we just have a comfort level that shows. It’s an amazing feeling to win, to kind of go out with a bang. I came close multiple times, but this year we were finally able to win it. It’s a great feeling.”

Evans is the daughter of Todd and Raquel Evans.

Many other exhibitors achieved a high level of success at Monday’s dog show.

The overall on-lead winner was Hayleigh Bageant and the overall off-lead winner was Hailey Honicker. The high combined winner, which is the combined highest score in obedience and highest score in showmanship, was Hayleigh Bageant.

In the showmanship classes: Zacchaeus Broback won the Junior A class, Laine Holstein won the Junior B class, Blake Walker won the Intermediate A class, Hayleigh Bageant won the Intermediate B class, and Tori Evans won the Senior B class.

In the obedience classes: Tori Evans won the Graduate Novice B and Dog-Brace classes, Hailey Honicker won the Novice B class, Blake Walker won the Beginner – Novice A class, Hayleigh Bageant won the Beginner – Novice B class, and Laine Holstein won the Pre-Novice class.

Several obedience class winners were named at Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show. From left are Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Beginner – Novice B winner Hayleigh Bageant, Novice B winner Hailey Honicker, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Graduate Novice B and Dog-Brace winner Tori Evans, Pre-Novice winner Laine Holstein, and Dog Ambassador Katrina Koski. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_3876.jpg Several obedience class winners were named at Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show. From left are Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Beginner – Novice B winner Hayleigh Bageant, Novice B winner Hailey Honicker, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Graduate Novice B and Dog-Brace winner Tori Evans, Pre-Novice winner Laine Holstein, and Dog Ambassador Katrina Koski. Several showmanship class winners were named at Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show. From left are Intermediate A winner Blake Walker, Intermediate B winner Hayleigh Bageant, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Senior B winner and overall dog showman Tori Evans, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Junior B winner Laine Holstein, Fayette County Dog Ambassador Katrina Koski, and Junior A winner Zacchaeus Broback. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_3878.jpg Several showmanship class winners were named at Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show. From left are Intermediate A winner Blake Walker, Intermediate B winner Hayleigh Bageant, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Senior B winner and overall dog showman Tori Evans, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Junior B winner Laine Holstein, Fayette County Dog Ambassador Katrina Koski, and Junior A winner Zacchaeus Broback. Tori Evans was named the overall dog showman Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair dog show. Evans, a senior, showed her black Lab, “Abby.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_3883.jpg Tori Evans was named the overall dog showman Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair dog show. Evans, a senior, showed her black Lab, “Abby.”

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

