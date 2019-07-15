Posted on by

Evans named overall dog showman

By Ryan Carter - rcarter@recordherald.com

In her final year showing at the Fayette County Junior Fair, Tori Evans took home the top prize at the 2019 Dog Show on Monday.

At the end of a extremely hot day for both the dogs and the exhibitors, Evans, 18, was named the overall dog showman. The senior, who is a member of Perfect Paws 4-H club, showed her black Lab, Abby, during the competitive show.

“I’ve been showing her for five years so I think that had something to do with my success,” said Evans. “I’m seasoned, my dog is seasoned, and I think we just have a comfort level that shows. It’s an amazing feeling to win, to kind of go out with a bang. I came close multiple times, but this year we were finally able to win it. It’s a great feeling.”

Evans is the daughter of Todd and Raquel Evans.

Many other exhibitors achieved a high level of success at Monday’s dog show.

The overall on-lead winner was Hayleigh Bageant and the overall off-lead winner was Hailey Honicker. The high combined winner, which is the combined highest score in obedience and highest score in showmanship, was Hayleigh Bageant.

In the showmanship classes: Zacchaeus Broback won the Junior A class, Laine Holstein won the Junior B class, Blake Walker won the Intermediate A class, Hayleigh Bageant won the Intermediate B class, and Tori Evans won the Senior B class.

In the obedience classes: Tori Evans won the Graduate Novice B and Dog-Brace classes, Hailey Honicker won the Novice B class, Blake Walker won the Beginner – Novice A class, Hayleigh Bageant won the Beginner – Novice B class, and Laine Holstein won the Pre-Novice class.

Several obedience class winners were named at Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show. From left are Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Beginner – Novice B winner Hayleigh Bageant, Novice B winner Hailey Honicker, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Graduate Novice B and Dog-Brace winner Tori Evans, Pre-Novice winner Laine Holstein, and Dog Ambassador Katrina Koski.
Several showmanship class winners were named at Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show. From left are Intermediate A winner Blake Walker, Intermediate B winner Hayleigh Bageant, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Senior B winner and overall dog showman Tori Evans, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Junior B winner Laine Holstein, Fayette County Dog Ambassador Katrina Koski, and Junior A winner Zacchaeus Broback.
Tori Evans was named the overall dog showman Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair dog show. Evans, a senior, showed her black Lab, “Abby.”
Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

