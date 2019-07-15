Ohio Farmers’ Markets accept SNAP Benefit Cards

COLUMBUS – Ohioans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can visit any of 92 farmers’ markets around the state to buy fresh, locally grown food, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced Monday.

ODJFS posted its 2019 Ohio Farmers’ Market Directory online at jfs.ohio.gov/form00569. All the farmers’ markets listed accept the Ohio Direction Card, which SNAP recipients use to buy food. SNAP provides monthly benefits to more than 1.4 million Ohioans.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables are essential to a healthy diet and lifestyle,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “Not only can Ohioans support local farmers through this program, but they can use their benefits to stretch their budgets and access nutritious food.”

ODJFS sent notification letters explaining the program to SNAP recipients living near farmers’ markets. When visiting farmers’ markets, food assistance card holders can purchase either scrip, tokens or receipts from the EBT booth to use throughout the market. To buy food from a single farm stand, Ohio Direction Card holders can use the cards just as they do at retail stores.

Ohioans’ purchasing power is further enhanced because nearly all the farmers’ markets participate in Produce Perks. This program provides a dollar-for-dollar match on every dollar (up to $20) spent on fresh fruits and vegetables using an Ohio Direction Card at participating markets. The online directory indicates whether farmers’ markets participate in Produce Perks.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services manages vital programs that strengthen Ohio families. These include job training and employment services, unemployment insurance, cash and food assistance, child care, child and adult protective services, adoption, and child support services.