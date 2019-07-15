Gas prices upward in South Central Ohio as region shows signs of volatility

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents more expensive this week at $2.796 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Prices have been moving upward throughout the Great Lakes and Central states. In fact, seven of the top 10 states with the largest weekly increase hail from the region: Indiana (+15 cents), Illinois (+14 cents), Missouri (+10 cents), Ohio (+10 cents), Michigan (+8 cents cents), Kentucky (+8 cents) and Nebraska (+7 cents).

As regional refinery utilization holds strong at 97%, gasoline stocks stay intact at 49 million barrels, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. This has helped to keep gas price increases from growing larger in the region, which is accustomed to volatility throughout the year.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.796

Average price during the week of July 8, 2019 $2.743

Average price during the week of July 16, 2018 $2.809

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.922 Athens

$2.907 Chillicothe

$2.707 Columbiana

$2.737 East Liverpool

$2.705 Gallipolis

$2.926 Hillsboro

$2.517 Ironton

$2.952 Jackson

$2.853 Logan

$2.659 Marietta

$2.516 Portsmouth

$2.868 Steubenville

$2.961 Washington Court House

$2.913 Waverly

On the National Front

Since last Monday, 18 states have seen their gas price averages increase by at least a nickel. The national gas price average is $2.79, which is an eight-cent increase since the beginning of July. Gas prices have increased amid more expensive crude oil prices, robust demand and decreasing gasoline stocks. Today’s average is four cents more than last week and a dime more expensive compared to a month ago.

Hurricane Barry, which made landfall in Louisiana this past weekend, seems to have had little impact on the national average thus far. The storm temporarily halted 60 percent of all crude production in the Gulf of Mexico last week. As it subsides and floodwaters diminish, crude production will resume. Until then, crude stocks may tighten in the region and could cause prices to increase modestly.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased by one cent to settle at $60.21. In addition to Hurricane Barry’s impact on crude production, prices increased last week as the market continues to worry about tensions in the Middle East, which could restrict global oil supply. If those concerns continue into this week, crude prices will likely continue to increase.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

