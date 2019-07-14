Fire reported at ‘The Willow’

A fire occurred at The Willow restaurant, located at 203 Glenn Ave. in Washington C.H., on Sunday night.

Firefighters from several departments worked to extinguish the blaze, which began in the kitchen area, according to reports. The fire was reported at approximately 8:33 p.m. and was under control at 9:47 p.m., according to the Washington Fire Department.

“The fire looks accidental,” said Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Downing. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

The Willow was closed at the time of the fire, according to reports, and no injuries were reported.

Along with the Washington Fire Department, the Bloomingburg Fire Department, Concord Green Fire Department, New Holland Fire Department, and Box 65 responded to the scene.

