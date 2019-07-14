Pettit named 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen

Abbi Pettit was crowned the 2019 Fayette Fair Queen on Sunday afternoon at the McDonald’s Grandstand during the 140th Fayette County Fair Open Ceremony held during the afternoon. Pettit, member of 4-H Fun Bunch, is a graduate of Miami Trace High School and will be attending Miami University in the fall to study early childhood education with hopes of becoming a kindergarten teacher one day.

