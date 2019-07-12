Pets welcomed during shop hop

Friday’s Main Street Fayette shop hop in downtown Washington Court House attracted families and their fur babies. The shop hop was called “Dog Days of Summer” and included special vendors for four-legged family members. Pictured (L-R) are: Remi Paul, Rowen Paul and Marly Paul. Their puppy, who has recently doubled in size according to the children’s mother, is Finn. Photos were being provided by Salty Broads Patio courtesy of Main Street Fayette hired photographer Joseph Guard.

Friday’s Main Street Fayette shop hop in downtown Washington Court House attracted families and their fur babies. The shop hop was called “Dog Days of Summer” and included special vendors for four-legged family members. Pictured (L-R) are: Remi Paul, Rowen Paul and Marly Paul. Their puppy, who has recently doubled in size according to the children’s mother, is Finn. Photos were being provided by Salty Broads Patio courtesy of Main Street Fayette hired photographer Joseph Guard. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_KidsDog.jpg Friday’s Main Street Fayette shop hop in downtown Washington Court House attracted families and their fur babies. The shop hop was called “Dog Days of Summer” and included special vendors for four-legged family members. Pictured (L-R) are: Remi Paul, Rowen Paul and Marly Paul. Their puppy, who has recently doubled in size according to the children’s mother, is Finn. Photos were being provided by Salty Broads Patio courtesy of Main Street Fayette hired photographer Joseph Guard. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo