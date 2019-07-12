Salty Broads Patio provided “refreshments for pets and people,” according to Courtney Paul (R). Sayler Preston (L) and Paul were running the booth and taking donations for the Fayette Regional Humane Society.

K-9 Creations owner Jennifer Anderson (L) was selling her homemade treats with her daughter Kelsie White. Kelsie asked to see this photograph as soon as it was taken and said it was great as she laughed.

Participants entered to win prizes for their pets at the Good Dog Groomery and free pet caricatures were provided at The Linen Closet.

The Dog Days of Summer Shop Hop happened on Friday with locals bringing their pets along to meet other pets, explore downtown shops, get free pet photos and meet specialty pet vendors. Jake (L) and Brittney (R) Garringer brought their pup Dale to the shop hop. Dale was rushing around and seemed excited to explore the area.