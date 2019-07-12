140th Fayette County Fair set to begin

The 140th Fayette County Fair begins on Monday and will continue through July 20. The Fayette County Fair hours are Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Rides operate daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., and there is free grandstand and parking on a nightly basis. Pictured are rides being set up Friday afternoon.

Many of the barns have new mulch and the Sales Arena even features new fans — sponsored by Faith Cottrill, Fayette County Fairboard secretary and Cargill.

Several volunteers planted flowers on the grounds through the afternoon Friday to try and prepare for next week.

The Junior Fair Horse Arena also features a new fence, which is a little taller than the previous fence.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Andy Bivens worked to prepare the building for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office booth on the fairgrounds Friday afternoon.

BJ Jackson also helps to tend to the various work around the Fayette County Fair to ensure everything runs as smooth as possible.

Groundskeeper Don Callender has helped to keep the fairgrounds looking in tip-top shape for this year’s event.

The Fayette County Fairgrounds office staff continually works hard for not only the Fayette County Fair but for all fairgrounds events. Pictured (L to R): Helen Ruff, Faith Cottrill and Katy Zink.

The Fayette County Fairboard has been busy at work over the last year to prepare for this year’s fair. Pictured: front row: (L to R): Don Melvin; Faith Cottrill, Secretary; Stacey Lewis, Treasurer; Jeff Smithson; Robert Schwartz, President; Doug Marine, Vice President; Jenny Coe; and Travis Kelley. Back row: (L to R): Tony Penwell; Mark Payton; Wayne Arnold; Mike Lower; Troy Cockerill; Bryan Sheets and Max Geer. Not pictured Dennis Garringer.