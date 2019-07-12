Exciting things going on at the Fayette County horse races

Come down to the Fayette County fair on Wednesday, July 17, with a 4:30 p.m. post time and again on Saturday, July 20 with a noon post time.

On Wednesday, the Racing with the Stars tent will be set up with a spin the prize wheel and text trivia. The Chamber of Commerce will be giving away some big prizes between every race including a kayak, Apple watch, Tanger giftcard, Apple airpods, a laptop, a bike and much more.

Then on Saturday, the Racing with the Stars tent will be back again.

Bring your canned goods to benefit the Rose Avenue Community Center.

If you bring in one canned good, you will receive a horse can koozie. Bring in five or more items and you will receive a free t-shirt.

Let’s help support our horseman and give back to Rose Avenue Community Center.