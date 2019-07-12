This evening’s Shop Hop open to pets

The next shop hop in downtown Washington Court House hosted by Main Street Fayette is set for today, and will sport a pet-friendly environment.

The shop hop is called “Dog Days of Summer Shop Hop” and lasts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their pets along.

Pets are not limited to dogs, but those who do bring dogs must have them on leashes.

There will be free pet photos at Salty Broads Patio and free pet caricatures at The Linen Closet. Courtesy treats and water bowls will be provided during the shop hop.

Participants can enter to win prizes for their pets at the Good Dog Groomery, as well as enter for the Best Dressed Pet award. There are supposed to be pet vendors and experts available during the shop hop.

During the recent Washington C.H. City Council meeting, council member Kendra Hernandez said, “It could be interesting depending on how our furry friends get along.”

After the shop hop, there will be a free movie on the courthouse lawn at 9 p.m. for those who wish to stay and see it. The movie that will be playing is “The Secret Life of Pets 1.” Something to sit on can be brought along if desired.

The movie is part of a series being done for the community. It is called “Movie on the Square.” The previous movie was played in June and the movie after this one is planned to occur at dusk on Aug. 9.

“It should be fun. I’m excited,” said Hernandez.

More information can be found on the Facebook event page called “Dog Days of Summer Shop Hop.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_dog-days.jpg Courtesy photo