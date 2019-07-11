Sound system planned for downtown WCH

Speakers have been purchased and placed in downtown Washington C.H., and are nearing the day when music can readily be played throughout the streets.

City director of economic development Chelsie Baker explained having a sound system downtown has been discussed for approximately two years.

There will be 26 weather-proof speakers in operation with the transmitter located in the city building. The signal will travel from that transmitter to the first speaker, then that speaker will send it to the next speaker and so on.

By having a sound system, music can be played during events like the Scarecrow Festival, parades, shop hops or other events that are booked downtown. A microphone and portable system was also purchased so announcements can be made over the system.

Baker said, “It will make it easier. In the past we’ve just talked really loud.”

According to Baker, music from any radio station can be played as long as permission is gained from the station. This adds potential to broadcast news from local station WVNU.

“We’ll have control over the music that is played, the speakers and the sound system.”

Baker explained the music would not be chosen based off personal choice, as it must be appropriate for all ages and try to fit a wide range of interests the community has. Currently, she is considering having a different theme for different days of the week.

The city funded the sound system. City employees, including electrician Todd Williamson and service department employees Dana Brigner and Doug Lindsey, will be working on the speakers. Baker hopes to have them operating within two weeks, however that timeline is not definite.

“We want it to set the tone and atmosphere for downtown. We want everyone to enjoy it, and we can change it up if they don’t,” said Baker. “Overall, the main goal has been to bring more downtown. Everything we can do to draw more people down here is a win for everybody and I think people will enjoy it.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

One of 26 speakers that will be part of the sound system in downtown Washington Court House. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_SpeakerPic.jpg One of 26 speakers that will be part of the sound system in downtown Washington Court House. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo