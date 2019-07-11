Crimes & Traffic

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Megan Foster, Bloomingburg, Ohio, 65/55 speed, fine $30, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew A. Lynch, Wilmington, Ohio, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Logan K. Hamm, Sedalia, Ohio, violation of protection order, fine $50, court costs $287, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Karenda K. Strevel, Greenfield, Ohio, obstructing official business, court costs $25, State/City by and through counsel moves the court of an order dismissing the above-captioned, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Robert D. Schafer, 718 Eastern Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, violation of protection order, court costs $174, May 21, 2019, defendant present with attorney Wollscheid and State represented by city prosecuting attorney Weade, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, is hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceeding, bond ordered continued at $2,500 and costs relating to subject house arrest electronic monitor.

Robert D. Schafer, 718 Eastern Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, burglary, court costs $180, May 21, 2019, defendant present with attorney Wollscheid and State represented by city prosecuting attorney Weade, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, is hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceeding, bond ordered continued at $25,000 and costs relating to subject house arrest electronic monitor.

Robert D. Schafer, 718 Eastern Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, violation of protection order, court costs $129, May 21, 2019, defendant present with attorney Wollscheid and State represented by city prosecuting attorney Weade, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, is hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceeding, bond ordered continued at $2,500 and costs relating to subject house arrest electronic monitor.

Robert D. Schafer, 718 Eastern Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, assault, court costs $167, pursuant to criminal rule 5 and request by the State of Ohio, case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered continued at $1,500 and costs with release, subject to have have no contact with Brittan Bach.

Samuel Lewis, Peebles, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

James H. Keener, Conway, Arkansas, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Samantha A. Matthews, Greenfield, Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $267, whereas the defendant has complied with all terms and conditions of diversion, therefore it is hereby an order to terminate the defendant’s diversion as a successful completion and dismiss the case.

Kelly Suttles, 422 Peddicord Ave. B, Washington C.H., Ohio, assault, fine $100, court costs $222, 150 days jail suspended, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, provide 80 hours community service work and have no contact with Elizabeth Newton.

Daniel O. Boamah, Triangle, Va., crossing divided highway, fine $150, court costs $140, court advised parties in accordance with pre-trial negotiations, defendant entered plea of no contest in absentia to above violation, defendant stipulates that facts are sufficient to support guilty, defendant hereby found guilty, court imposes fine and court costs totalling $290.

Gulab Singh, Stockton, Calif., unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $140, court advised parties in accordance with pre-trial negotiation, no points, defendant shall pay withing 30 days.

Kyle Lower, 628 Peabody Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, 45/35 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Carrie Hilderbrand, 625 Perdue Plaza, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $100, court costs $121.

Bradley C. Byron, Celina, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $450, court costs $175, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years, driver intervention program ok by August 1, 2019, operator’s license suspended for 1 year from Feb. 9, 2019.

Bradley C. Byron, Celina, Ohio, expired operator’s license (less than 6 months), case dismissed per plea agreement.

Earl D. Garman, Bainbridge, Ohio, 65/55 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Douglas E. Clark, Utica, Ohio, failure to yield, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Bradley R. Kingery, Bloomingburg, Ohio, non compliance/FRA suspension, fine $50, court costs $206.

Bradley R. Kingery, Bloomingburg, Ohio, fictitious plates, court costs $101.

Bradley R. Kingery, Bloomingburg, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, court costs $101.

Matthew T. Pettit, 1028 Mount Olive Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, no points, must be paid within 30 days.

April A. Lawson, 4840 US 62, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jamie Hendershot, 811 Independence Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, 65/55 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Braden Wallace, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

William L. Estle, 3568 US 22, Apt. 3c, reckless driving, fine $100, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Mindy A. Conklin, Greenfield, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Eric A. Clester, San Diego, Calif., disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $162, $75 of fine suspended if defendant has no other similar offense for 2 years.

Robert D. Ryan, 727 Riverbirch Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, fine $100, court costs $162, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Natisha L. Hughes, 416 Peddicord Apt. A, disorderly conduct, court costs $162, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no similar offense for 2 years.

Autumn N. Fryer, Greenfield, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $100, court costs $155.

Paul J. Theobald, Chillicothe, Ohio, breaking & entering, court costs $158.30, May 28, 2019 defendant with attorney Wollscheid and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $2,500 case or surety plus $85 State costs, defendant subject to house arrest electronic monitoring, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Paul J. Theobald, Chillicothe, Ohio, theft, court costs $142, pursuant to criminal rule 5 case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered continued at $1,000 cash or surety bond plus $54 State costs.

Debra W. Southward, New Holland, Ohio, improper backing, court costs $150, now comes the State of Ohio/City of Washington C.H. by and through counsel and moves a court order dismissing the above-captioned matter upon court costs being paid upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice upon court costs being paid.