‘Night at the Races’ returns to fair

Fayette County Fair patrons are invited to the third-annual “Community Night at the Races” on Wednesday, July 17 for an evening of prizes and races starting at 4:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s Grandstand.

“The Fayette Co Ag Society, Travel and Tourism as well as the Chamber of Commerce welcome everyone, young and old, to join us for a great night of harness racing at the fair,” Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Julie Bolender said. “We have 16 member-businesses who have donated some amazing prizes. Everyone who enters the grandstand area will be given a free raffle ticket and will be entered to win. Prizes are given away at the end of each race, and the lucky individual whose ticket is drawn must be present to win. This is an evening of great fun as we highlight Fayette County’s rich harness racing history as well as the supportive businesses who are striving to offer a fun community event. Racing begins at 4:30 p.m. and we hope to see everyone there.”

Currently, Bolender said they have two Yeti coolers, a bicycle, gas-powered pressure washer, a large Stanley tool chest, set of Ryobi power tools, a smart TV, 8’ kayak with paddle, Apple watch, $200 Tanger gift card, a hammock, back-yard smoker/grill, AirPods, KitchenAid stand mixer, laptop and a surround sound system.

“This is the third year for (Community Night at the Races),” Senior Fair board member and local veterinarian, Dr. Robert Schwartz, said. “Each year it has grown and we are really pleased with the support of the community and the people coming out to enjoy the races. As far as the racing, per se, we never know how many races we’re going to have until we have the draw. The draw for Wednesday is on Sunday. I would anticipate we would have somewhere between 14 and 16 races Wednesday night.”

This year’s Fayette County Fair runs Monday, July 15 through Saturday, July 20 with the opening ceremony being held on Sunday, July 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s Grandstand. Following the ceremony at about 4 p.m., the Junior Fair board will divide into teams and compete to see who will win a $500 cash prize that will be donated to a charity of their team’s choice for the first Junior Fair Olympics.

The information in this article was provided by Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Julie Bolender and Record-Herald sports editor Chris Hoppes. Stay with the Record-Herald throughout the week for coverage of the various shows and events.

