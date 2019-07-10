Volunteers remove tree for veteran

On Wednesday, members of the VFW Riders Post 3762 were present at a local veteran’s home on Gibbs Avenue in Washington C.H. as Salt River Tree Care and volunteer Chris Matson trimmed a tree that had several branches overhanging the home’s roof.

The VFW Riders Post is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization comprised of local volunteers. VFW Riders President Duke Hanscel explained, “We go around and try to get the veterans taken care of who have fallen through the cracks.”

The VFW Riders are locally involved and have raised and utilized approximately $150,000 to assist the local veterans since 2013.

According to Hanscel, the VFW Riders first became aware of the tree covering the veteran’s room when they were installing handrails for him.

“It was just a matter of time with all those branches going onto the top of his roof,” said Hanscel.

Hanscel explained that the veteran who lives at the home was given a quote of $5,000 to trim the branches overhanging his home. Since the VFW Riders have limited funds to help, a social media post was placed onto a Fayette County Facebook group asking the community for assistance.

Salt River Tree Care agreed to do it for less than $200. The VFW Riders gave them $300 for the job, and local resident Steven Armstrong also contributed $300 to help with equipment costs.

Hanscel explained he believes a local construction company is going to pick up the brush cut off the tree.

Armstrong said that he is impressed with everything the VFW Riders do for the local veterans and that he is also impressed with the gentleman cutting the tree for stepping up and helping.

“It’s a very moving thing to witness people come together to help a very worthy veteran. Kudos to all involved. Once again Fayette County rises to the occasion,” said Armstrong.

Hanscel said, “It’s just awesome to see the community come together like this.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

