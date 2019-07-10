Dinner for Buckeye State participants

Many of the participants spoke of gaining knowledge and greater awareness of what working in government entails, including the hefty amount of paperwork that must be filled out.

The American Legion Post 25 in Washington C.H. hosted a dinner on Tuesday evening to bring together this year’s American Legion Buckeye State students, their parents and their sponsors. The American Legion Buckeye Boys State and The American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State are separate, week-long programs where each participant becomes a part of the operation of the local, county and state governments.

Fayette Christian School, Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools were represented by 15 young men and nine young women who attended the programs this year. Each student who attended the dinner gave a small speech in order to share a little of their experience and to show gratitude for the opportunity to attend this year’s programs.

Several of the participants laughed as they explained the highlights of their week doing their “jobs.”