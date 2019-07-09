Buckeye State participants honored

The American Legion Post 25 in Washington C.H. hosted a dinner on Tuesday evening to bring together this year’s American Legion Buckeye State students, their parents and their sponsors.

The American Legion Buckeye Boys State and The American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State are separate, week-long programs where each participant becomes a part of the operation of the local, county and state governments.

American Legion Post 25 Chairman Paul Sands led the event and led those in attendance in “The Pledge of Allegiance” and in prayer.

This year, Fayette Christian School, Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools were represented by 15 young men and nine young women. Debbie Baughn from the American Legion Post 25 Ladies Auxiliary explained they were able to send more young women this year than the four they were able to send last year thanks to their sponsors.

Various sponsors were thanked during the dinner, including Fayette County Commissioner Tony Anderson, the Jeffersonville Lion’s Club and Fayette County Treasurer Susan Dunn.

Dunn said, “I feel honored. This year I sponsored a girl. I’ll do it again next year. I think it’s awesome they get to participate.”

Every participant who attended the dinner gave a small speech to the crowd to share a little of their experiences and to give thanks for the opportunity to attend this year’s programs.

Several of the participants laughed as they explained the highlights of their week doing their “job.” The jobs included a state trooper, a law director, a bailiff, attorneys, judges, etc. Many of them spoke of gaining new knowledge and a greater awareness of what working in government entails—especially when it comes to paperwork.

Veteran and Boys State committee member Glenn Rankin explained his surprise at how many activities these participants are involved in. According to him, the participants’ applications were filled with their activities and accomplishments.

Veteran and Boys State committee member Dave Fredrick said, “These kids deserve this. You hear a lot about kids getting in trouble all the time but these kids have to have a 4.0, are in the FFA and are active members in their church.”

There were 15 boys and nine girls sent to the Buckeye State programs this year. Fayette Christian, Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools were all represented among the attendees. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_20190709_194849.jpg There were 15 boys and nine girls sent to the Buckeye State programs this year. Fayette Christian, Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools were all represented among the attendees. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo

American Legion Post 25 hosts dinner to recognize local students