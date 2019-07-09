Lion’s Den potentially moving to nearby location

The Fayette County Board of Zoning Appeals recently approved an application from OCTA Retail LLC to potentially move the existing Lion’s Den adult bookstore business at the Interstate 71/US 35 intersection to a nearby location where it would be re-built.

The move is occurring and contingent upon other business moving in, according to officials. Minutes from two public meetings in June are available from the Fayette County Zoning Board on request.

While the Lion’s Den itself is not necessarily expanding, potential plans show a more modernized building. The current building located at 9021 West Lancaster Road NW in Jeffersonville would be torn down, and a new 40 by 70 foot, 2,800 square foot building would be built “across the parking lot where the four small apartments are now located,” officials said.

If all progresses as planned, those apartments are supposed to be torn down. There would also be a 20 by 40 foot basement added at the proposed new location for storage purposes.

According to the minutes, applicant Mike Mackinnon stated that “BSTP Midwest, LLC will be purchasing seven acres behind the Octa Retail, LLC to develop the property with a Thornton Truck Stop and possibly two motels as well as possibly a restaurant.”

The proposed Lion’s Den billboard would be reconstructed 300 feet from the residential area in front of the new business. It would be 15 by 20 by 60 feet.

To assist with concerns over dust during the proposed construction, water and a six-foot fence would be utilized. Landscaping will also be done around the property. To assist with a community member’s concern over the dust from large trucks turning around in the parking lot, Mackinnon said the parking lot would be blacktopped.

Fayette County Zoning Official Harold Skaggs said there appears to be less opposition now than when the same project was brought forth in 2006. Skaggs said, “It’s going to be a big improvement.”

Currently there is no information directly available in regards to BSTP Midwest and the businesses it may or may not choose to bring into Jeffersonville. If plans fall through, the current Lion’s Den will remain.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Pictured is one of the documents shared during the meetings that shows a plan of the construction project titled the “Bluestone Development.” The owner is listed as Octa Retail, LLC and the applicant is listed as BSTP Midwest, LLC. The proposed location for the new Lion’s Den building is the rectangle in the upper-left corner with “2,800 SF” written inside it. The line with the circles on it is the proposed fence. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_den-plans-cropped.jpeg Pictured is one of the documents shared during the meetings that shows a plan of the construction project titled the “Bluestone Development.” The owner is listed as Octa Retail, LLC and the applicant is listed as BSTP Midwest, LLC. The proposed location for the new Lion’s Den building is the rectangle in the upper-left corner with “2,800 SF” written inside it. The line with the circles on it is the proposed fence. Courtesy photo