Corn Growers Field Day returns in August

The Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, in conjunction with the Fayette County Agronomy Committee, will hold their annual field day and test plot demonstrations on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The event will be held at the Fayette County Demonstration Farm, located north of Washington C.H. on Old State Route 38, adjacent to the Fayette County Airport: 2770 Old Route 38, Washington C.H., Ohio 43160. This year, there will be events scheduled throughout the entire day and evening to accommodate a larger diversity of people. Therefore, organizers encourage the community to exhibit throughout the day and into the evening, if possible.

The schedule of events includes the “Field Day” with speakers and demonstrations with lunch provided from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., airplane rides — available all day and those interested can call (740) 335-2430 to schedule, and finally the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce “Business after Hours” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Keynote speaker will be Aaron Wilson, climatologist for Ohio State University Extension

Organizers cordially invite businesses to display as an exhibitor at the event. There will be areas provided for large equipment displays and tent space for table top displays. All large equipment may begin arriving at noon on Aug. 12 and must be in place by 8 a.m. on Aug. 13. Table top displays must be in place by 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. Please contact Fayette County Extension Educator, Ken Ford at (937) 441-5762 or at the office (740) 335-1150, with any questions concerning a display or equipment space.

At 2 p.m., the Ohio Corn Grower member participants will be given the opportunity to participate in their gift certificate drawings.

Rules for the drawing:

The drawing is open to any Ohio Corn Growers Association member. Participants may become a member the day of the event and enter the drawing. Each membership is eligible for one entry. Participants may only win one of the drawings and must be present to win. The winner may redeem the gift certificate at any of the participating businesses for a one time purchase up to $500 before Dec. 31.

All of the Field Day Exhibitors and seed companies will be eligible to redeem the $500 certificate from the door prize drawing. Exhibitors and seed companies accepting the gift certificate prior to Dec. 31 will need to contact Mike Earley, treasurer of the Southwest Ohio Corn Growers to receive reimbursement for the gift certificate.

