EMA to hold mock disaster this Wednesday

The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency is working in conjunction with Walmart Distribution Center and local emergency responders to simulate a response to a mock disaster at Walmart Distribution Center, located at the intersection of State Route 753 and Robinson Road, this Wednesday, July 10 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

This response will be for training purposes only, and the EMA would like the public to be aware. Fayette County Memorial Hospital will also be involved in receiving actors posing as victims, and will simulate their response. Please do not be concerned, as this is also for training purposes only.