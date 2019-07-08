Fine Arts schedule for fair announced

The Fayette County Agricultural Society recently released the 2019 Fine Arts schedule for the Fayette County Fair.

Friday, July 12

On Friday, Department C – Home Furnishings and Crafts and Department G – Paintings and Drawings will hold their move in. Department G will move in from 9 to 11 a.m. and will be judged at 3 p.m. while Department C will move in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be judged at 5 p.m. Also on Friday, Department I – Photography will hold their judging at 1 p.m. though move-in date for these projects has passed.

Saturday, July 13

On Saturday, Department A – Fruits and Vegetables, Department R – Farm, Department B – Food, and Department F – Horticultural will hold their move in. Departments A, R and F will move in from 8 to 10 a.m. Department B will move in from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Department F will be judged at 11 a.m., Department B will be judged at 3 p.m., Department A will be judged at 5:30 p.m. and Department R will following the fruits and vegetables judging.

Wednesday, July 17

Finally, on Wednesday, July 17, Department F – Artistic Design will move-in from 9 to 11.m. Judging for this event will be held at 12:30 p.m.