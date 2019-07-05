Donations requested for future fireworks shows

“Fire in the Sky” celebrated the Fourth of July with a fireworks display in its 19th year in Washington Court House on Wednesday.

Dan Fowler, former fire chief and current chairman of Fayette Fire in the Sky, said, “I thought the show went really well. There was some concern about weather earlier in the day and I think it had a little effect on the crowd, but not much of one.”

“This was probably the most advanced and intricate show we’ve done. The biggest one too,” said Fowler.

The budget for this year’s show was $22,000. According to Fowler, this covered some incidentals and the cost of the fireworks. Those who work on the show do so as volunteers, and the show is a “huge undertaking” as they create their own soundtracks and choreography.

Each year, the reservation for the show must be made in February. Fowler has actively been collecting donations and will continue to collect them for next year. They are approximately $4,000 short of the 2020 February goal, as all budgeting plans must be made in January.

The funds on-hand in January is what the budget is based upon. If the amount on hand is lower than the goal, then the budget for the fireworks will have to decrease.

“If people can still send donations in, that would be super,” said Fowler.

Donations can be mailed to: Fire In The Sky, 225 E. Market St., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160. Please direct any questions or concerns through the Fayette Fire In The Sky Facebook page.

Even though the fireworks have been a part of the community for years, if the money runs out the show can’t continue.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Fireworks captured in a photo during the Fire in the Sky display in Washington Court House. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_FIREWORKJAS.jpg Fireworks captured in a photo during the Fire in the Sky display in Washington Court House. Courtesy photo