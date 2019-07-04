Scenes from ‘Fire In The Sky’

Many beautiful colors lit up the night sky above Washington Court House as a large crowd looked on.

Fire In The Sky, in its 19th year, was held on Wednesday evening at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

The crowd cheered following the finale Wednesday evening.

Donations can be made by mail: Please send donations to: Fire In The Sky, 225 E. Market St., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

The display featured many shapes, images and even spelled out “USA” for the audience to enjoy.

Volunteers for the event collected donations at the Washington Fire Department, but these volunteers said that the show for next year is about $3,000 short. They continued to seek out donations during the display.