Summer Crisis Program begins

The Ohio Development Services Agency and CAC of Fayette County will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1 until Aug. 31.

To apply for the program, customers are required to walk in from 8-12 and 1:30-3 daily Monday-Friday.

Customers need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

· Copies of their most recent energy bills

· A list of all household members proof of income for the last 30 days and 12 months for each member

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

· Proof of disability (if applicable)

· Physicians documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60)

· Photo ID

Last year more than 98 families in Fayette County were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.

Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP Plus) are not eligible for bill payment assistance through the program, but are encouraged to work with CAC of Fayette County to identify other opportunities for assistance.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact Tracey Hixon at 740-335-7282. For more information about energy assistance programs call (800) 282-0880, Monday through Friday (hearing impaired customers may dial 711 for assistance) and for a list of energy providers select option 2, or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov