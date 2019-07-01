County to celebrate July 4 in style

Fayette County will celebrate Independence Day this week with two different fireworks displays and more.

Starting on Wednesday, July 3 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, the Fire In The Sky annual fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. Recently, organizer Dan Fowler said Fire In The Sky t-shirts will be available for a $5 donation until supplies run out and volunteers will be around to collect donations.

Volunteers for the event collected donations at the Washington Fire Department, but these volunteers said that the show for next year is about $3,000 short. They said it will not impact the display this year, but they could really use the assistance as they continue to raise funds for each display.

“Please, we encourage the whole community to help us reach our goal so we may continue to provide this annual display,” Fowler said. “It is something we look forward to every year.”

Donations can also be made by mail: Please send donations to: Fire In The Sky, 225 E. Market St., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

For more information, contact Fowler at (740) 572-0144 or visit Fayette Fire In The Sky on Facebook. Residents can also tune their radios to WVNU Lite 97.5 FM for all the information and music they need.

On Thursday, July 4, the Village of Jeffersonville will host a full day of attractions to keep the Independence Day celebration going into the evening hours. Starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Jeffersonville United Methodist Church (located at 13 E. High St. in the village) will be a 5K Fun Run/Walk for the community to participate in. During this time the church will also hold a bazaar and bake sale.

Next, the village will begin its Fourth of July Block Party at the corner of Main and High streets at the gravel parking lot near the Winners Market at 4 p.m. During the block party, the community can enjoy face painting, a dunk tank, a bounce house for kids, vendors and multiple contests, including the Little Miss and Mister Firecracker contest where kids can dress patriotically. Additionally, the band “Damage” will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. and the band “Blue and Easy” will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.

Also around this time, the Jefferson Township Fire Department will start their cookout at 5 p.m. and will sell hot dogs, hamburgers and homemade fries until 9 p.m. The community is also invited to participate in the Fourth of July Parade. The parade will start with a bicycle decorating contest at 7:30 p.m. and the parade will line-up at about 8 p.m. on Colonial Drive.

Finally, sponsored by the Jeffersonville Lions Club, the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

Stay with the Record-Herald this week for more coverage of Fayette County Fourth of July Celebrations.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Two volunteers show off the 2019 Fire In The Sky t-shirt available for a $5 donation. Volunteers, as well as coordinator Dan Fowler, said they are still looking for donations to keep the show running in 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_3453.jpg Two volunteers show off the 2019 Fire In The Sky t-shirt available for a $5 donation. Volunteers, as well as coordinator Dan Fowler, said they are still looking for donations to keep the show running in 2020.

‘Fire in the Sky,’ Jeffersonville events set for this week