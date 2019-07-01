Historic Pride event held downtown

The first ever Fayette County Pride event was held on Saturday afternoon in downtown Washington C.H. with a large crowd attending at various times throughout the day. Salty Broads Patio — an upcoming downtown business — provided food for the event.

Char Meeks, Sarah Holbert and Dylan Page took time to help people get registered to vote.

Dylan Coil and Brittany Coil helped Joni Behrends as she donated her time to sell t-shirts of the historic event on Saturday. Behrends said all of the shirts and supplies were bought with donated money and all profits went to the Fayette County Pride organization. The money raised will be used towards future Pride events in Fayette County, according to organizers.