Field narrows to three in search for Queen

The search for the 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen continued recently as the field was narrowed to three young ladies.

As the 140th Fayette County Fair approaches Monday, July 15 through Saturday, July 20, an important decision must be made to determine which lady will represent the county as queen. According to queen coordinators Faith Cottrill and Lisa Schwartz, the 2019 Fayette County Queen finalists were announced at the Queen’s Tea held recently at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County fairgrounds.

Vying for the title this year is Andrea Robinson, Tori Evans and Abbi Pettit. The crowning of the queen will be held at the fair’s opening ceremony Sunday, July 14 at 2:30 pm.

The coordinators, as well as the Junior Fair Board, additionally are encouraging the community to join them for the opening ceremony with this year’s theme of, “Country Nights and Carnival Lights.”

Immediately following the opening ceremony will be the Junior Fair Olympics. Various Junior Fair teams will be formed and the winning team following the games will donate a cash prize of $500 to a charity of their choice.

Finally, the 140th Fayette County Fair will open at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 15 with rides starting at 1 p.m. Schwartz and Cottrill encourage the community to please attend and support the youth of Fayette County.

The information in this article was provided by queen coordinators Faith Cottrill and Lisa Schwartz. Stay with the Record-Herald for the upcoming Fayette County Fair Preview as well as coverage all week long during the fair July 15-20.

