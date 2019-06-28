Focusing on Union Township

This is the second article of a series featuring the townships of Fayette County.

Union Township is one of the 10 townships within Fayette County, is centrally located and contains the city of Washington Court House.

Union Township trustees are Butch Molloy, Wes Wilson II and Clyde Fyffe. The terms of Molloy and Wilson expire Dec. 31, 2021. Fyffe’s term expires Dec. 31 of this year. The fiscal officer is Thomas Rambo, whose term expires March 31, 2020.

This means there will be one township trustee and the fiscal officer to elect in this year’s general election.

According to Molloy, the majority of what the trustees are currently working on involves typical maintenance. One of the requests they have received this year was to provide fencing to the wetlands.

Molloy encourages people to visit the wetlands as the weather gets warmer. Shaw Wetlands is located in Washington Court House, and according to Molloy, is both beautiful and peaceful.

According to the 2010 US Census, the city of Washington Court House had a population of 14,192 at the time. The remainder of Union Township had a population of 3,733.

Union Township was one of the six original townships that formed at the time Fayette County was organized in 1810.

Although Union is known for being relatively flat land, at one point the western portion used to have a high amount of trees and the northeastern portion was covered with high grass. This was a swampy area, and it is believed Native Americans would annually destroy this grass by burning it.

The Fayette County Historical Society Museum, which is located at 517 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House, is featuring the history of the townships as its exhibit this year.

People are welcome to tour the museum from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. There is no cost although donations are welcome.

Follow the Record-Herald for future articles detailing more information on the individual townships within Fayette County. For more information now please visit www.ohiohistorycentral.org. For specific information on what the Board of Township Trustees are responsible for or not supposed to do please visit codes.ohio.gov/orc/5. For information on Union Township please visit http://genealogytrails.com/ohio/fayette/history_uniontwp.html.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_unuin.jpeg Courtesy photo Part of this year’s exhibit at the Fayette County Museum that is featuring the history of the 10 townships in Fayette County. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_union-township.jpg Part of this year’s exhibit at the Fayette County Museum that is featuring the history of the 10 townships in Fayette County. Courtesy photo