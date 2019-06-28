Local 4-H youth travel to Camp Clifton

Campers and counselors enjoyed a week full of events.

They might not realize it at the time, but they certainly created fond memories that they will hold near and dear to their hearts long after they have aged out of 4-H, Fayette County Extension Office 4-H Youth Development, Lydia Ulry said.

Youth had the opportunity to swim, hike, line dance, sing, canoe, play games and attend workshops throughout the week, to name a few of their adventures.

Each morning starts with a flag raising.

Fayette County’s 4-H youth attended 4-H Camp June 2-6 this year. The group had 125 overnight campers and 35 counselors attend the five day camp.

Cloverbud camp also occurs for two of the five days kids are at camp. Cloverbuds are upcoming 4-H members that are age 5-8. These kids attend a two day, day camp that allows youth to get a taste of what 4-H Camp is all about. This year 33 Cloverbuds attended camp.

For many of the youth who attend 4-H Camp, it is a highlight of their summer. Camp Clifton is where they make new friends and build those relationships that will last a lifetime.