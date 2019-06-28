FRHS kicks off pet calendar contest

Pets that are cute, funny, acrobatic or mischievous and like to ham it up for the camera have the chance to be made into local stars.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) has kicked off its annual “Calendar of Pets Photo Contest” to choose the animals that will be featured on a 2020 calendar.

“By participating in our calendar photo fundraiser, your entry and vote donations will be supporting our vital programs and services,” said Brad Adams, outreach director and chief humane agent.

You may submit as many pictures as you would like but each needs to be accompanied by a $10 donation.

People can vote for their favorite photos for the calendar once they have been submitted. Votes are $1 each. Voting ends Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Adams explained the donations “will help with the receiving and adoption of animals, education programs, humane law enforcement, low cost spay/neuter program, trap-neuter-return program and our spay/neuter clinic.”

The top 12 winners will each be a “pet of the month” in the 2020 calendar, although all other submitted pictures will be included in the calendar as smaller photos. The top 12 winners will receive one of the calendars for free.

Contestants may submit photos by visiting www.gogophotocontest.com/fayettehumanesociety.

“With the help from calendar photo submissions, we can make a significant positive impact in the lives of animals and people in our community. This is the perfect way to have fun doing it,” said Adams.

Currently, “Wally” is the leading winner in the pet contest with 270 votes. Teresa Rowe is listed as the person who entered him in the contest. His description is, “Wally is a 2 year old Walrus….look it up, it’s a real thing…that we rescued. His wrinkles get wrinkles when he is tired. Who couldn’t love that face?” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Wally.jpg Currently, “Wally” is the leading winner in the pet contest with 270 votes. Teresa Rowe is listed as the person who entered him in the contest. His description is, “Wally is a 2 year old Walrus….look it up, it’s a real thing…that we rescued. His wrinkles get wrinkles when he is tired. Who couldn’t love that face?” Courtesy photo