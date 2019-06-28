As temps increase, so do swimmers

The Jeffersonville pool was busy with guests on Friday as the weather remained sunny and warm for the day. Daily admission is $5 and the hours are Monday-Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The concession stand is open at the same time and has many treats to offer, including pizza, hot dogs, chips, slushies, ice cream, candy and more. See more photos inside.

