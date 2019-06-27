The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

Sheriff

Dakota L. Ballengee, 1309 Forest Street, Apt. A, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $160, 30 days jail, suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Heather Miller, Mount Sterling, Ohio, non compliance/FRA suspension, fine $150, court costs $155, $150 fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by July 1, 2019.

Heather Miller, Mount Sterling, Ohio, failure to yield stop sign, fine $100, court costs $121.

Shiloh R. Dotson, Sabina, Ohio, expired plates, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Conner F. Dement, 2115 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $170, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Sheriff), charge amended from OVI, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years, terminate judicial suspension.

Conner F. Dement, 2115 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, violation restriction, case ordered dismissed per plea agreement.

Conner F. Dement, 2115 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, case ordered dismissed per plea agreement.

Shaunna A. Lagory, Chillicothe, Ohio, child endangerment, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Roger L. Shelpman, Wilmington, Ohio, theft, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned, lack of evidence, statute of limitations ran out, upon the motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Kyle M. Smith, Leesburg, Ohio, criminal damages, court costs $217, now comes State/City by and through counsel, moves court for order to dismiss the above per request of victim. Defendant also has pending felonies in other counties. Upon court costs being paid, upon motion of State/City, the above is dismissed without prejudice. Defendant to pay costs.

Arron W. Tumbleson, Greenfield, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, court costs $40, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Arron W. Tumbleson, Greenfield, Ohio, no operator’s license, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Arron W. Tumbleson, Greenfield, Ohio, fictions plates, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Arron W. Tumbleson, Greenfield, Ohio, failure to control, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Shaunna A. Lagory, Chillicothe, Ohio, physical control, fine $350, court costs $180, charge amended, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years, complete parenting classes, driver intervention program ok by August 1, 2019, terminate administrative license suspension.

Shaunna A. Lagory, Chillicothe, Ohio, driving in marked lane, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Kimberly Turner, Columbus, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Steven Castle, Cincinnati, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Justin Claytor, Portsmouth, Ohio, unsafe backing, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Larry B. Ging, 1291 Rowe Ging Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Shriniwas Keskar, Lexington, Ky., failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150m, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua R. Lemons, Greenfield, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Taylor Crum, Greenfield, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

John P. Koch, Greenfield, Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $252, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation for 1 year, stay out of One Stop, restitution not necessary.

John P. Koch, Greenfield, Ohio, false alarms, court costs $25, dismissed per agreement.

Damon C. Mazyck, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Damon C. Mazyck, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., traffic control device, fine $35, court costs $110, case was waived by defendant.

Dakota Barbee, Williamsport, Ohio, failure to yield, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Charles Dodds, 203 Buckeye Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Derryn R. Egan, Cincinnati, Ohio, violation of probation order, court costs $295, whereas the defendant has complied with terms and conditions of diversion, therefore it is hereby the order of the court to terminate defendant’s diversion as success and dismiss case.

Cody S. Moore, Jeffersonville, Ohio, resisting arrest, court costs $177, defendant pled guilty, assessed court costs only (defendant has already served time in prison for similar conduct and is to enter a half-way house this month).

Cody S. Moore, Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $128, defendant pled guilty, assessed court costs only.

Quinn A. Snyder, Jeffersonville, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Herman B. Quarles, Greenfield, Ohio, criminal trespassing, fine $100, court costs $202, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 5 years. Defendant to stay off the property of Grace Meadows at Woodsview Square.

Lindsey M. Gibson Rader, 3075 Ford Road NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, fictitious plates, case dismissed upon motion of plaintiff.

Lori Eversole, Huber Heights, Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Stacey Ferguson, 4766 SR 41, Washington C.H., Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

David M. Weidman, 380 Lewis Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Rita R. Fall, 390 Ghormley Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Kyla L. Ousley, Jamestown, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Sarah R. Donahue, Lynchburg, Ohio, burglary, court costs $25, now comes State of Ohio and moves the court to dismiss the complaint without prejudice pursuant to request on behalf of counsel for the State of Ohio and for good cause shown it is an order of the court that the complaint be dismissed without prejudice.

Sarah R. Donahue, Lynchburg, Ohio, theft, now comes the State of Ohio and moves the court to dismiss the complaint without prejudice pursuant to request on behalf of counsel for the State of Ohio and for good cause shown it is an order of the court that complaint be dismissed without prejudice.

Sarah R. Donahue, Lynchburg, Ohio, possession of drug instrument, now comes the State of Ohio and moves the court to dismiss the complaint without prejudice pursuant to request on behalf of counsel and for good cause shown it is an order of the court that complaint be dismissed without prejudice.