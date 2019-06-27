Denen announces mosquito fogging

Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen reported during Wednesday’s Washington C.H. City Council meeting that mosquito fogging will occur on July 1 and 2.

The spraying will occur between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. On July 1 it will be city wards one and two sprayed. On July 2 it will be city wards three and four. These dates for the fogging may change depending on weather and equipment problems.

Also during the meeting, Denen thanked the residents along Washington Avenue for being patient during construction, thanked the Fayette County Commissioners and Fayette County Sheriff for the new jail groundbreaking ceremony and thanked those involved in the Longest Day event.

Denen recognized Super Sport Grubb Hubb, which is a new food truck that has been serving lunch downtown. He also recognized and expressed gratitude for the recent shop hop and movie on the courthouse lawn.

David Woolever was recognized, as council member Kendra Hernandez explained Woolever handles all the technological details for the movie.

The next shop hop hosted by Main Street Fayette is planned for July 12 from 5-9 p.m. This shop hop has a focus on pets so participants are encouraged to bring their pets. Dogs must be on leashes. Free pet photos, courtesy treats and water bowls will be available.

Participants can enter to win prizes for their pets, as well as the Best Dressed Pet award. After the shop hop, there will be a free movie on the courthouse lawn. More information can be found on the Facebook event page called “Dog Days of Summer Shop Hop.”

Jordan Baker, an operator for the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), will be leaving his position for a career opportunity with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. “Jordan’s been a great employee and I wish him all the success in the world,” said Denen.

Fire in the Sky is collecting funds for this year’s July 4 fireworks event. Denen showed the council the check he wrote as a donation and requested the council members donate to the fund as well. “If you feel the need to do something good,” said Denen, “that is an excellent cause to go out and support.”

Denen complimented the “dog park folks” for their efforts in making the dog park look nice and getting in a second bench they had planned to add.

Council member Caleb Johnson recognized the hard work and dedication of the city Service Department Director Ron Sockman. Johnson said, “Ron Sockman is an exceptional employee.”

Community member Rose Hazelbaker thanked the service department, city manager and council for all the work they do.

In closing comments, council member Steve Jennings spoke of how remarkable it is that large projects can be accomplished in a community the size of Fayette County and Washington Court House thanks to people doing their jobs and working together.

Council member Ted Hawk agreed with Jennings saying, “I think we do get along well. We have older people, younger people and the in-between.”

In his closing comments, council member Dale Lynch discussed an article placed in the Washington Post that many viewed as negative press for Washington Court House.

Lynch said, “I would challenge anybody to find a community of our size with our poverty level where […] people have voted to build all new school buildings in the county and the city, people have voted for a new police and fire building (this all costing them more money), people have voted for an income tax [where a new firefighter is being hired], who’ve hired more police officers, people have now voted for the EMS thing and people have voted for the jail. You tell me a community where people have done that.”

“I’m very proud of the people in our community and what they have done,” said Lynch.

City administration offices will be closed Thursday, July 4 in observance of the holiday.

Washington Court House City Council meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month. The next meeting is on Wednesday, July 10. They are located in the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main St in the Council Chambers. To reach the Council Chambers, enter the building and take the stairs or elevator directly inside the entrance to the second floor then go to the end of the hallway and turn left.

