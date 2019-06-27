Gordmans welcomed to community

During the Gordmans grand opening in Washington Court House on Thursday, a $1,000 check was presented to Washington High School.

The local grand opening happened in conjunction with other store locations as Gordmans celebrated the opening of department stores in 25 Ohio communities. Gordmans is a chain of Midwestern off-price department stores founded in Omaha, Nebraska.

In each of those communities, Gordmans chose a local high school to receive a $1,000 donation. Washington High School was chosen as the local community recipient of the $1,000.

WHS Principal Tracy Rose said, “We have so many needs and are always looking for any contributions and any funding we can get to meet our students’ needs and success.”

During the grand opening in Washington C.H., a speech was given by Gordmans’ employee Brandi VanLandingham, City Manager Joe Denen and Rose.

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce was on-site and a ribbon cutting took place. The Washington High School cheerleaders performed “The Fight Song” for those in attendance.

“We’re very pleased to be a part of Washington Court House still,” said VanLandingham. “I’ve been here for 20 years. A lot of our associates have been here a long time with us.”

Those associates previously worked for Peebles but stayed with the company as the store changed to a Gordmans.

Denen explained he had recently asked a long-time Peebles employee if Gordmans taking over the store was a positive thing. According to Denen, the employee reacted with a large smile, saying it was the best thing to happen in 10 years.

“It’s just a pleasure that you have folks that are invested in the community that are going to have the opportunity to stay here and have the ability to serve in a new and exciting way,” said Denen. “And another great plus for me is my mother’s very excited about this.”

As the crowd laughed and applauded Denen, VanLandingham took over to present the check to Rose.

Rose thanked the business on behalf of the Blue Lions and welcomed them to the community. He said, “We look forward to a partnership of prosperity and stability.”

The local Gordmans is located at 330 Washington Square in Washington Court House.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Gordmans celebrated the opening of department stores in 25 Ohio communities on Thursday. In each of those communities, Gordmans chose a local high school to receive a $1,000 donation and Washington High School was chosen as the local recipient. The check was presented to Washington High School Principal Tracy Rose (L). Rose said, “We have so many needs and are always looking for any contributions and any funding we can get to meet our students’ needs and success.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_alteredgordmans.jpg Gordmans celebrated the opening of department stores in 25 Ohio communities on Thursday. In each of those communities, Gordmans chose a local high school to receive a $1,000 donation and Washington High School was chosen as the local recipient. The check was presented to Washington High School Principal Tracy Rose (L). Rose said, “We have so many needs and are always looking for any contributions and any funding we can get to meet our students’ needs and success.” Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo