Gordmans holds grand opening

Gordmans’ employee Brandi VanLandingham explained, “We’re very pleased to be a part of Washington Court House still. I’ve been here for 20 years. A lot of our associates have been here a long time with us.”

During Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen’s speech at the grand opening he said, “It’s just a pleasure that you have folks that are invested in the community that are going to have the opportunity to stay here and have the ability to serve in a new and exciting way.”

The Washington High School cheerleaders performed “The Fight Song” for those in attendance.

Gordmans celebrated the opening of department stores in 25 Ohio communities on Thursday. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce was on-site and a ribbon cutting took place at the new Washington C.H. location.