Onions and garlic at the Farmers Market

With each week, new produce becomes available at the Fayette County Farmers Market and it can be fun to explore new menus with the available produce. If you have sugar snap peas, you may just want to eat them fresh and raw….so yummy. Or they are a staple in stir fries, as are the green onions and broccoli which are available now. I tend to forget about combining these spring vegetables with pasta, but there are so many recipes combining pasta with vegetables and fresh herbs.

Deborah Madison writes of being served in Naples, Italy, a simple dish of pasta, garlic, sauteed zucchini, basil, parmesan cheese and just a bit of milk. There are many recipes for pasta with vegetables, milk and cheese….some version of “pasta primavera.” There are just as many with olive oil being the base (instead of a red sauce), combined with herbs, and the pasta tossed with these vegetables. Sometimes goat cheese is added rather than the traditional Parmesan or Romano. Cauliflower, pasta, a hard cheese and bread crumbs makes a hearty, comforting dish. And knowing how nutritious the alliums are, you can even feel good about my favorite comfort food of sauteed garlic and green onion in good olive oil and plenty of it, tossed with cooked pasta, with salt and pepper to taste, and a squeeze of lemon.

The alliums (onions of all kinds, chives and garlic) are incredibly nutritious. With the abundance of green onions sold at the market, I suspect many enjoy just eating them raw. When cooking with the allium family, note that you can maximize the concentration of beneficial sulfur compounds by chopping or crushing the onions or garlic and then allowing them to rest for 10 minutes before cooking or adding them to an acid (such as vinegar or lemon juice). You don’t need to search very far for a readily available, locally grown “super food.” Enjoy!

This week, Belle Aire Intermediate PTO (BA PTO), a volunteer organization that raises money to benefit the students and staff at the school, will join the market as our “Community Guest.” They plan to paint faces, sell staff cookbooks for $5, and brag a bit about the PTO’s past accomplishments and future plans, like a fall carnival and Secret Santa Shop. Stop by the community tent to find out how you can get involved!

For children young and old, the “kid’s craft” this week is the making of a “paper plate fan;” design and color your own or follow our lead to make a watermelon wedge fan.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): Green onions, spinach and lettuce, new red and Yukon gold potatoes. iced sugar cookies, Monster cookies, carmel corn, and fruit pies.

L&L Natural Products (Julie Carter): all natural ingredients: soaps, lotions, lip balm, sugar scrubs, wool & alpaca fleece dryer balls, laundry detergent, make-up remover, body moisturizer, face toner, bug repellent spray

Margaret’s Memories (Sharon Fulkerson): Hand made items: baby blankets, baby bibs, felted bags, cotton towels and face cloths, scrubbies for pots and pans, quilted wall hanging, hand made socks.

Persinger Produce & Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): The Jam Man will offer a variety of jams & jellies and apple butter. The Pie Lady will have honey, pies (cherry, rhubarb, strawberry rhubarb, blackberry); Cinni Mini’s, pecan sticky buns, Bun’s Bars and oatmeal cookies.

Wood Designed by DW (Debbie Welch): Handmade, unusual wood crafts. Hand made crocheted dishtowels, clothes, potholders, pocket books and baby booties. Special orders welcome. Cookies, fudge.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Artisan breads and bran muffin tops

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, lettuce, yellow squash, candy onions, cabbage, Swiss chard, bok choy, green beans, blueberries, a variety of baked goods.

By Thy Hand (Mark and Lori Chrisman): Angel food cakes, specialty breads, pies, cookies, dip mixes.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce & Marlene Chilcote): Honey, chocolate sheet cakes, cookies and donuts.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Handmade crocheted baby blankets, burp clothes, teething rings.

Donaldson Workshop (Roger Donaldson): Wooden spoons, cutting boards, wooden sandwich trays, and walnut spatulas.

Enchanting Acres (Amber Harris): garlic (mild and spicy), garlic scapes, garlic bulb heads, green onions and onions.

Engedi (Beth Day, Alana Walters, Janet Bick): Assorted home baked goods (cinnamon rolls, bread, yeast rolls, cookies, pies) and a special children’s activity.

Forgotten Way Organic Farm (Cathy Ludi): doTERRA essential oils, wooden signs, and homemade all natural soap.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Plants for healthy eating (herbs – salad burnett, sage, elecampane) and native wildlife habitat including echinacea, milkweed, cypress vine. Beeswax hand creams and salves and luffa sponges. Baklava.

Jev & Kai Clothing Co (Alexa Kelley): Handmade dresses and bows, special deals on July 4th outfits, and some customized mugs and canvases.

Jones Farm Fresh Produce (Jon & Taylor Jones): Peaches, cabbage, broccoli, radishes, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash, green onions, candy onions, beets, eggs, turkey, pork and beef.

