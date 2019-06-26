Crimes & Traffic

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Rachel Y. Dettwiller, Greenfield, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jesus Gaytan Mejia, Lexington, N.C., 90/70 speed, fine $75, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Riley Kittle, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michelle McCann, Cincinnati, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Teng F. Ku0, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Scott J. Christensen, Cleves, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Ethan Rook, Ashland, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Blayne M. Weddington, 923 Country Club Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Austin L. Lovett, 3076 Prairie Road NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Michael B. Smith, Madison, Ind., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alim J. Butler, Loveland, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dominique A. Chapman, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

George P. Kademenos, Columbus, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Madalyn M. Frederick, Nicholasville, Ky., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Madison C. Soehner, Dublin, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Daisy E. Clark, North East, Pa., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Edith J. Ayon, Bethel Park, Pa., 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bonnie J. Sims, Sabina, Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Audra K. Hartley, 5154 US 62 SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert A. Flagg, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert R. Brewer, 812 Delaware Street, Apt. 11, Washington C.H., Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lisa D. Sluder, 215 Olive Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Clarence E. Manns, 4479 US 22 SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David C. Teran, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon M. Houston, Hillsboro, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Dylan D. Coil, 888 Leslie Trace, Washington C.H., Ohio, 84/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $155, defendant pled guilty, suspend $25 of fine if paid in 90 days.

Clayton Williams, Columbus, Ohio, driving under suspension, now comes the State of Ohio, city of Washington C.H., by and through counsel moves court order dismissing the above-captioned charge. Bureau of Motor Vehicles printout doesn’t reveal any suspensions. Upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned charge is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Mariah R. Annett, 812 Delaware Street, Apt. 9, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, found not guilty.

Brittany J. Peters, Leesburg, Ohio, failure to control, fine $125, court costs $155, defendant pled guilty, suspend $25 of fine if paid in 60 days.

Branton R. Schrader, Frankfort, Ohio, failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $155, defendant found guilty, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by Aug. 1, 2019.

Branton R. Schrader, Frankfort, Ohio, failure to control, fine $100, court costs $121, defendant found guilty.

Amy S. Putney, 1066 Springlake Avenue, domestic violence, defendant completed diversion agreement, case dismissed.

Jeremy B. Hudson, homeless/Fayette County jail, domestic violence threat, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Sydney N. Moss, Circleville, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Arturo M. Sabme, West Palm Springs, Calif., failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Damien Williams, Cincinnati, Ohio, 84/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Lynn E. Foster-Dawson, 115 E. Oak Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Makayla J. Sellers, 633 Purdue Plaza, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Tchouala Tagouo, Virginia Beach, Va., reckless driving, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Tchouala Tagouo, Virginia Beach, Va., turning in roadway, fine $35, court costs $121, case was waived by defendant.

Larry Howard, Hillsboro, Ohio, 65/55 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Ronnie L. Kuhns, Leesburg, Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Layla D. Haddox, 51 Dunbar Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

William W. Davis, 1217 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Christina Smalley, Jeffersonville, Ind., failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jeremy Stein, Toledo, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $177.

Terran A. Estep, 9063 W. Lancaster Road, Jeffersonville, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $272, whereas the defendant has complied with all terms and conditions of diversion, therefore it is hereby an order of this court to terminate the defendant’s diversion as a successful completion and dismiss the case.