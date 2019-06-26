‘Fire In The Sky’ donation drive-up this Saturday

Fire In The Sky, in its 19th year, will hold a drive-up donation day at the Washington Fire Department this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Fayette Fire In The Sky Chairman Dan Fowler, fundraising efforts so far this year have have not yielded the necessary funds to cover the cost of this year’s fireworks display in Washington C.H. At this time, they are several thousand dollars short of this year’s goal.

“We will still have a show this year,” Fowler said during an interview recently. “But the way we pay for the show, we have to look ahead to make sure we cover ourselves from year to year and we just haven’t gotten as much support this year.”

The Fire In The Sky annual fireworks display at the Fayette County Fairgrounds will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at 10 p.m. Fowler said the Fire In The Sky t-shirts will also be available until supplies run out. T-shirts will be available for a $5 donation.

“Please, we encourage the whole community to help us reach our goal so we may continue to provide this annual display,” Fowler said. “It is something we look forward to every year.”

Donations can also be made by mail: Please send donations to: Fire In The Sky, 225 E. Market St., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

For more information, contact Fowler at (740) 572-0144 or visit Fayette Fire In The Sky on Facebook. Residents can also tune their radios to WVNU Lite 97.5 FM for all the information and music they need.

The information in this article was provided by Fayette Fire In The Sky Chairman Dan Fowler and the Fayette Fire In The Sky Facebook Page.

