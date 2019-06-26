Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’ comes to Paxton Theatre

Sixty-two children from eight area schools are participating in the Paxton Theatre Foundation’s Summer Children’s Theatre program this year.

The kids range in age from first through twelfth grades and are lead by Hillsboro educators Jeff & Jenna Horick with their daughter Emma. Emma is also a theatre veteran and participated in the children’s theatre program herself before graduating high school.

Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

Frozen Jr. is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

Doors and the box office open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with performances starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. on Sunday with the performance starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and up as well as veterans, and $7 for children 12 and under. Tickets and additional information are available online at paxtontheatre.org, or by calling (740) 634-3333.

The Paxton Theatre is located at 133 E. Main St., Bainbridge. For more information please visit www.PaxtonTheatre.org.

More about the Paxton:

The new Paxton Township Hall, built in 1909, featured a large theatre seating more than 500. Early shows included live theatre, movies, minstrels, vaudevilles, magic shows and other entertainment. The early ’60s brought the start of the Paint Valley Jamboree, currently operating in its 54th continuous season. Today, the Paxton Theatre offers a variety of live, family-friendly entertainment to audiences young and old.

Children’s Theatre Rehearsal at the Paxton Theatre. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_frozen-1.jpg Children’s Theatre Rehearsal at the Paxton Theatre. Costumer Sandy Cruea working with Volunteers. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_frozen-2.jpg Costumer Sandy Cruea working with Volunteers. Directors Jenna, Emma, and Jeff Horick https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_frozen-3.jpg Directors Jenna, Emma, and Jeff Horick